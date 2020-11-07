172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-transport-corporation-of-india-target-of-rs-280-icici-direct-6081111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation of India


TCI reported strong Q2FY21 results. Revenues grew strong QoQ (up 87%), which led to normalisation of revenues YoY to Rs 612 crore. SCM reported highest recovery QoQ (up 134% QoQ, 2% YoY), followed by freight division (up 76% QoQ, down 9% YoY) and shipping division (up 37% QoQ, 9% YoY). The company continued to show resilience on the margins front. EBITDA margins expanded 63 bps YoY to 9.6% mainly due to lower employee and also other expenses to sales ratio (lower than estimates by 160 bps, 80 bps, respectively) although GMs negated the improvement, to an extent. The resultant EBITDA grew 4% YoY to Rs 59 crore. Further, PAT grew 29% YoY to Rs 32 crore (exceptional expense of Rs 10 crore in the base quarter).


Outlook


Also, TCI has transitioned to the post-Covid business landscape where customers demand greater digitisation, live tracking and online presence. On an SOTP basis, we value the stock at Rs 280/share and maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India

