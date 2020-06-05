App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 04, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation of India


In spite of lower revenues due to weakness in supply chain business (mainly automobile sector) and Covid-19 impact, the company has been able to sustain its EBITDA margin owing to its diversified portfolio of value added services spread across varied customers & industries. TCI’s ability to provide multi modal integrated logistics solutions helped it to continue serving existing customers as well as acquire several new engagements.



Outlook


On the EBITDA margin front, we expect the positive momentum to continue driven by higher share of LTL business in freight division and enhanced utilisation and better pricing in the shipping division. With multi-modal capabilities, we believe TCI has developed a strong moat around its business and thereby has the ability to deliver sustainable growth rates. On an SOTP basis, we value the company at Rs 200/share with a BUY recommendation on the stock.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 5, 2020 11:07 am

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

Several health ministry employees test positive for COVID-19, premises to be sanitised

Controversial Lancet study linking hydroxychloroquine, deaths in COVID-19 treatment retracted

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

