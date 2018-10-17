App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Power with target Rs 250: Mustafa Nadeem

We recommend buying the stock at the current level for an initial target of Rs 250 with the stop loss placed below Rs 240.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mustafa Nadeem

Epic Research

Torrent Power outperformed benchmark indices with good volumes and closed near its intraday high on Tuesday. The momentum oscillator CCI has also given a closing above 100 on the daily chart and it also gave closing above the 200 EMA on the daily chart.

We recommend buying the stock at the current level for an initial target of Rs 250 with the stop loss placed below Rs 240.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 11:44 am

