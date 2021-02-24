English
Buy Torrent Power; target of Rs 437: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Torrent Power recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 437 in its research report dated February 22, 2021.

February 24, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Torrent Power


Torrent Power (TPW) has emerged as the highest bidder for the acquisition of 51% stake in Distribution companies (DISCOMs) of the Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The takeover would be subject to completion of certain formalities, as per the management. The move does not catch us by surprise and is in line with the management's strategy of increasing its presence within the Distribution space. With a healthy Balance Sheet (net debt-to-equity less than 1x) and strong expertise, the company is well armed to capitalize on privatization opportunities within this space. Media reports suggest TPW's bid of INR5.55b for the acquisition. Based on the current regulated equity base of the two DISCOMs and regulated RoEs of 16%, the bid appears on the higher side. We await clarity on the same. The company has been an efficient operator in its existing circles in Gujarat, with a strong reduction in AT&C losses and ability to generate returns higher than regulated RoEs.


Outlook


Continued capitalization within regulated Distribution would continue to aid earnings. Maintain Buy with a SoTP based TP of INR437/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 24, 2021 02:45 pm

