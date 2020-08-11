172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-torrent-power-target-of-rs-392-motilal-oswal-5678511.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Power; target of Rs 392: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Torrent Power recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 392 in its research report dated August 07, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Torrent Power


Torrent Power (TPW)'s results highlight the impact of lower volumes on its Distribution Franchise (DF) business. Reported EBITDA, though, was up 16% YoY to INR9.7b, led primarily by a one-off APTEL order benefit of INR2.5b. The co.'s Distribution business has been impacted by lower volumes due to the impact of COVID-19.


Outlook


However, demand and collections have been recovering, and a healthy balance sheet would help tide over this wave. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR392/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Torrent Power

