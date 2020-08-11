Buy Torrent Power; target of Rs 392: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Torrent Power

Torrent Power (TPW)'s results highlight the impact of lower volumes on its Distribution Franchise (DF) business. Reported EBITDA, though, was up 16% YoY to INR9.7b, led primarily by a one-off APTEL order benefit of INR2.5b. The co.'s Distribution business has been impacted by lower volumes due to the impact of COVID-19.

Outlook

However, demand and collections have been recovering, and a healthy balance sheet would help tide over this wave. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR392/sh.

