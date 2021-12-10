Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals: target of Rs 3620: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

A slew of triggers is expected to drive performance of Torrent Pharma’s India business – expected traction from trade generics segment, presence in high-growth acute therapies and strong performance of top brands. Plans to expand product portfolio in existing therapies and foray into newer therapies would drive the Brazil sales growth and enable Torrent to outperform Brazil market’s growth. Delayed plant approvals slowing new launch momentum and high competitive intensity could drag down US sales growth, which are likely to remain under stress.

Outlook

Based on strong performance from India and Brazil business, we retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 3,620.

