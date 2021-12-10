MARKET NEWS

Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals: target of Rs 3620: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3620 in its research report dated December 09, 2021.

December 10, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


A slew of triggers is expected to drive performance of Torrent Pharma’s India business – expected traction from trade generics segment, presence in high-growth acute therapies and strong performance of top brands. Plans to expand product portfolio in existing therapies and foray into newer therapies would drive the Brazil sales growth and enable Torrent to outperform Brazil market’s growth. Delayed plant approvals slowing new launch momentum and high competitive intensity could drag down US sales growth, which are likely to remain under stress.


Outlook


Based on strong performance from India and Brazil business, we retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 3,620.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
first published: Dec 10, 2021 01:35 pm

