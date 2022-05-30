English
    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 3250: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3250 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


    Torrent Pharma’s (TRP) H2FY22 performance was muted however we believe profitability/margins to normalize from FY23, aided by price hike in branded generic business and cost optimization steps. TRP’s high exposure to branded generic business (~70% of total revenues) and chronic therapies provides comfort. Going ahead, timely resolution of plants will pick-up revenue growth in US and benefit operating leverage. We expect 20% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E.



    Outlook


    We have cut our FY23 and FY24E EPS by ~10%. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs3,250/share, 30x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



