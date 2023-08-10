English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 2250: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 10, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

    Torrent Pharma’s (TRP) Q1FY24 EBITDA was largely in line, however PAT was above our estimate led by lower tax and higher other income. Our FY24 and FY25E EPS stands increased by ~5% as we factor in higher GMs and lower tax. TRP has Rs 70bn (75% of total sales) worth of highly profitable branded formulation sales spread across India, Brazil and RoW markets. Curatio acquisition has been scaling up well with 700 bps margin improvement since acquisition. Historically TRP has successfully managed to integrate Unichem and Elder acquisition which gives us comfort.

    Outlook

    We expect 18% EBITDA CAGR and 31% PAT CAGR over FY23-25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs 2,250/share, 20x EV/EBITDA to FY25E.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals - 08 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:28 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!