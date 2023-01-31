Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1915: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

With good growth in its brand-name business (India, Brazil, RoW) but counter-balanced by weak sales in Germany, Torrent’s Q3 revenues grew 18% y/y to Rs24.9bn. Adj. for one-time over-absorption of expenses, the gross margin was steady at 71-72%. Even as the EBITDA margin was a sturdy 29%, higher interest and depreciation costs dragged profits to Rs2.8bn. On the good traction in its brand-name generics through launches, market-share gains and greater MR productivity, we expect 11%, 15% and 21% CAGRs over FY22-25 in respectively revenue, EBITDA and PAT.



Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on the stock, at an unchanged TP of Rs.1,915 (18x FY25e EV/EBITDA).

