    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1915: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1915 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.

    January 31, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

    With good growth in its brand-name business (India, Brazil, RoW) but counter-balanced by weak sales in Germany, Torrent’s Q3 revenues grew 18% y/y to Rs24.9bn. Adj. for one-time over-absorption of expenses, the gross margin was steady at 71-72%. Even as the EBITDA margin was a sturdy 29%, higher interest and depreciation costs dragged profits to Rs2.8bn. On the good traction in its brand-name generics through launches, market-share gains and greater MR productivity, we expect 11%, 15% and 21% CAGRs over FY22-25 in respectively revenue, EBITDA and PAT.


    Outlook

    We retain a Buy rating on the stock, at an unchanged TP of Rs.1,915 (18x FY25e EV/EBITDA).