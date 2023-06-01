English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1900: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated May 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 01, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

    Torrent Pharma’s (TRP) 4QFY23 EBITDA was largely in line, however PAT was below our estimate led by higher tax and one-time inventory write off. TRP has Rs 70bn (75% of total sales) worth of highly profitable branded formulation sales spread across India, Brazil and RoW markets. In the near term, Curatio acquisition will increase the company’s net debt and we see this acquisition as EPS dilutive.


    Outlook

    Also historically TRP has successfully managed to integrate Unichem and Elder acquisition which gives us comfort. We expect 17% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating with revised TP of Rs 1,900/share (Rs 1,820 earlier), 17x EV/EBITDA to FY25E.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals - 30 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:27 pm