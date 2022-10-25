Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1850: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma’s (TRP) has Rs 70bn (75% of total sales; including Curatio) worth of highly profitable branded formulation sales spread across India, Brazil and RoW markets. In the near term, Curatio acquisition will increase TRP’s net debt and we see this acquisition as EPS dilutive. Historically TRP have managed to integrate successfully Unichem and Elder acquisition which gives us comfort. We expect 18% EBITDA and 19% EPS CAGR over FY22-25E.

Outlook

We maintain our estimates and ‘BUY’ rating with TP of Rs 1,850/share, 17x EV/EBITDA to Sept 2024E.

