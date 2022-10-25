English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1850: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 25, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


    Torrent Pharma’s (TRP) has Rs 70bn (75% of total sales; including Curatio) worth of highly profitable branded formulation sales spread across India, Brazil and RoW markets. In the near term, Curatio acquisition will increase TRP’s net debt and we see this acquisition as EPS dilutive. Historically TRP have managed to integrate successfully Unichem and Elder acquisition which gives us comfort. We expect 18% EBITDA and 19% EPS CAGR over FY22-25E.


    Outlook


    We maintain our estimates and ‘BUY’ rating with TP of Rs 1,850/share, 17x EV/EBITDA to Sept 2024E.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals - 251022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 02:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.