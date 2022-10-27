Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1820: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) reported soft performance in Q2FY2023 but medium-term outlook is improving with healthy outlook from India and Brazil business, while Germany business is expected to recover in H2FY2023. Revenue grew by 7% y-o-y, driven by 13% and 19% y-o-y growth in India and Brazil business, respectively; OPM fell 125 bps y-o-y to 29.6%; PAT stood flat at Rs. 312 crore. India business likely to grow by 13-14%, Brazil business to grow by 19-20%, and Germany to see sequential recovery in the quarters ahead. OPM is likely to remain at ~30%.

Outlook

Given better growth prospects across India and Brazil businesses, we retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,820.

