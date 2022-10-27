English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1820: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1820 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 27, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


    Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) reported soft performance in Q2FY2023 but medium-term outlook is improving with healthy outlook from India and Brazil business, while Germany business is expected to recover in H2FY2023. Revenue grew by 7% y-o-y, driven by 13% and 19% y-o-y growth in India and Brazil business, respectively; OPM fell 125 bps y-o-y to 29.6%; PAT stood flat at Rs. 312 crore. India business likely to grow by 13-14%, Brazil business to grow by 19-20%, and Germany to see sequential recovery in the quarters ahead. OPM is likely to remain at ~30%.


    Outlook


    Given better growth prospects across India and Brazil businesses, we retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,820.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals - 261022 - yes

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 11:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.