Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1800: ICICI Direct

Aug 01, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated July 30, 2022.

Incorporated in 1959, Torrent remains a key play on branded generics (~60% of sales) with strong India franchise and growing exports traction • Revenues – India including CRAMs (57%), Brazil (9%), US (13%) and Germany (11%). Torrent is the eighth largest domestic player and is ranked in top 10 for CVS, CNS, V&M, GI and anti-diabetes therapies in India.

Outlook

Upgraded from HOLD to BUY due to 1) Good traction in branded business in India on back of field expansion and robust launch schedule. Valued at Rs 1800 i.e. 33x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 54.6.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
first published: Aug 1, 2022 04:46 pm
