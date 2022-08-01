Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Incorporated in 1959, Torrent remains a key play on branded generics (~60% of sales) with strong India franchise and growing exports traction • Revenues – India including CRAMs (57%), Brazil (9%), US (13%) and Germany (11%). Torrent is the eighth largest domestic player and is ranked in top 10 for CVS, CNS, V&M, GI and anti-diabetes therapies in India.

Outlook

Upgraded from HOLD to BUY due to 1) Good traction in branded business in India on back of field expansion and robust launch schedule. Valued at Rs 1800 i.e. 33x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 54.6.

