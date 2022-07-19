Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1770: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) has emphasised on achieving sustainable and profitable growth going ahead in its annual report for FY2022. The annual report mentions about a strategic framework and theme, which are expected to drive the company’s growth going ahead. Torrent sees a healthy outlook for India as well as the Brazil business, backed by expanding reach, market share gains, new product pipeline. It aims to outpace the Industry growth in both these markets, while the performance of the US business is likely to be under stress.



The stock price has corrected ~9% from its 52-week high and due to positive outlook for India and Brazil businesses, we re-iterate Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,770.

