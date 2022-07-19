English
    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1770: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1770 in its research report dated July 18, 2022.

    July 19, 2022
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


    Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) has emphasised on achieving sustainable and profitable growth going ahead in its annual report for FY2022. The annual report mentions about a strategic framework and theme, which are expected to drive the company’s growth going ahead. Torrent sees a healthy outlook for India as well as the Brazil business, backed by expanding reach, market share gains, new product pipeline. It aims to outpace the Industry growth in both these markets, while the performance of the US business is likely to be under stress.



    Outlook


    The stock price has corrected ~9% from its 52-week high and due to positive outlook for India and Brazil businesses, we re-iterate Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,770.

    At 16:01 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,494.00, down Rs 11.70, or 0.78 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,538.40 and an intraday low of Rs 1,489.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 20,749 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 11,843 shares, an increase of 75.19 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.73 percent or Rs 11.05 at Rs 1,505.70.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,652.23 and 52-week low Rs 1,242.50 on 31 December, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 9.58 percent below its 52-week high and 20.24 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 50,563.75 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 19, 2022
