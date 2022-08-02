Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1750: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma’s (TRP) revenue growth across key branded generic markets were healthy which is likely to sustain. Further price hike in branded generic business and cost optimization steps have aided margins. TRP’s high exposure to branded generic business (~70% of total revenues) and chronic therapies provides comfort. Going ahead, timely resolution of plants will pickup revenue growth in US and benefit operating leverage.

Outlook

We expect 21% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E. Our FY23 and FY24E EPS broadly remains unchanged. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs 1,750/share (Rs1625 earlier), 32x FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals -010822 - prabhu