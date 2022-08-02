English
    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1750: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


    Torrent Pharma’s (TRP) revenue growth across key branded generic markets were healthy which is likely to sustain. Further price hike in branded generic business and cost optimization steps have aided margins. TRP’s high exposure to branded generic business (~70% of total revenues) and chronic therapies provides comfort. Going ahead, timely resolution of plants will pickup revenue growth in US and benefit operating leverage.



    Outlook


    We expect 21% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E. Our FY23 and FY24E EPS broadly remains unchanged. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs 1,750/share (Rs1625 earlier), 32x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 05:58 pm
