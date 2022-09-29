English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1730: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1730 in its research report dated September 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 29, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


    Incorporated in 1959, Torrent remains a key play in branded generics (~60% of sales) with a strong India franchise and growing exports traction. Revenues: India & CRAMs (57%), Brazil (9%), US (13%) and Germany (11%) • Torrent is the eighth largest domestic player and is ranked in top 10 for CVS, CNS, V&M, GI and anti-diabetes therapies in India.


    Outlook


    Valued at Rs 1730 i.e. 37x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 46.7.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:01 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,547.05, up Rs 52.15, or 3.49 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,554.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,494.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 13,710 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 13,862 shares, a decrease of -1.09 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.52 percent or Rs 38.70 at Rs 1,494.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,652.23 and 52-week low Rs 1,242.50 on 31 December, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 6.37 percent below its 52-week high and 24.51 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 52,359.20 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals - 290922 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 05:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.