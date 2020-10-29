172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-torrent-pharma-target-of-rs-3200-yes-securities-6034241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 3200: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Torrent Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3200 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on Torrent Pharma


Increasing lack of visibility on US sales a blessing in disguise as branded share seen increasing ~200bps to 65% in FY22; similar rerating at IPCA (16x to 26x) was seen in the recent past. Domestic market will increasingly reward players with larger brands- Torrent to maintain growth of big bands like Shelcal and Losar which will continue to gain share. Margins can surprise on upside as MR productivity to touch Rs1mn per MR per month; current revenues per MR already one of the highest in industry. Chronic share is amongst highest and relative to Alembic we reckon Torrent exudes better confidence on growth – hence should trade at a premium to Alembic. Raised our FY22 EPS by ~12% to Rs91 on improved margin assumption and now are ~5% ahead of consensus.


Outlook


Upgrade Torrent to BUY from SELL with revised TP of Rs3,200 (vs Rs2,030 earlier) based on 35x FY22 PE; solid FCF yield of ~3.5% lends support


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Torrent Pharma #Yes Securities

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.