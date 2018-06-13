App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 1584: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Torrent Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1584 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Torrent Pharma


After the acquisition of Unichem’s domestic business, Torrent Pharma (TRP) has become the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India. This was TRP’s first result with the entire three months revenues of Unichem India portfolio. Top line grew 20%YoY to Rs 17.2bn, EBITDA Margin came in at 21.1% and PAT was up by 11%YoY. Adjusted for Unichem revenues, the growth was in single digit. The other expenses included Rs 500mn spend related to acquisition. Excluding this one-time cost, EBITDA margin was at 24.0%, in line with our estimates. Higher depreciation and interest cost on account of acquisition, impacted profits severely.  We continue to believe that the UL acquisition has bolstered TRP’s standing in the domestic market and will not only help in expanding margins, but will also ensure the sustainability of future cash flows. This will aid TRP’s future expansion plans, both organically and inorganically.


Outlook


Substantial cost synergies are likely to come from lower employee and SG&A spend.  Foresee 15%/12% revenue/earnings CAGR over FY17-20E. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1,584 (22x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:07 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Torrent Pharma

