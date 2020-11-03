172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-titan-target-of-rs-1428-dolat-capital-market-6052761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan; target of Rs 1428: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Titan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1428 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Titan


Titan’s Q2FY21 revenue and APAT was in line, but EBITDA was lower than our estimates. Significant jump in gold prices impacted sales in July, however, August and September witnessed gradual recovery, helping the jewellery segment to recover 89% of its sales. Other expenses remained high due to increase in ineffective hedges. Going ahead, ineffective hedges are likely to reduce substantially with normalization of demand scenario.


Outlook


We have maintained our FY21E at Rs 12.3 and revised FY22E EPS estimates at Rs 25.2. We have introduced FY23E EPS at Rs 29.8. We maintain Buy, with TP of Rs 1,428 (48x FY23E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Titan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.