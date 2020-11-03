Buy Titan; target of Rs 1428: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Titan

Titan’s Q2FY21 revenue and APAT was in line, but EBITDA was lower than our estimates. Significant jump in gold prices impacted sales in July, however, August and September witnessed gradual recovery, helping the jewellery segment to recover 89% of its sales. Other expenses remained high due to increase in ineffective hedges. Going ahead, ineffective hedges are likely to reduce substantially with normalization of demand scenario.

Outlook

We have maintained our FY21E at Rs 12.3 and revised FY22E EPS estimates at Rs 25.2. We have introduced FY23E EPS at Rs 29.8. We maintain Buy, with TP of Rs 1,428 (48x FY23E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.