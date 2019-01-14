Buy Titan Company with 6% return: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Titan Company has given a breakout from the bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts. The stock price is placed above

all important moving average parameters.

Higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly and monthly charts. Indicators and Oscillators setup is bullish on medium to long term

charts.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP target of Rs 1020, keeping a stop loss at Rs 925 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.