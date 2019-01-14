App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company with 6% return: Vinay Rajani

We recommend buying the stock at CMP target of Rs 1020, keeping a stop loss at Rs 925 on a closing basis.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vinay Rajani

Titan Company has given a breakout from the bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts. The stock price is placed above

all important moving average parameters.

Higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly and monthly charts. Indicators and Oscillators setup is bullish on medium to long term

charts.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP target of Rs 1020, keeping a stop loss at Rs 925 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.