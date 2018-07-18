App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company, target Rs 930: Aditya Agarwala

The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 840-850 for targets of Rs 900-930, keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 800.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, Titan Company Ltd. (TITAN) has turned upwards after taking support at the trendline support placed at Rs 800. Further, it took support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level affirming bullishness.

Moreover, the RSI has also turned upwards after forming a positive reversal indicating that the downtrend is losing steam. Moreover, it has formed a positive reversal on the higher time frame charts suggesting more upside.

The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 840-850 for targets of Rs 900-930, keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 800.

Disclaimer: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 02:29 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.