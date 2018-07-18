Buy Titan Company, target Rs 930: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, Titan Company Ltd. (TITAN) has turned upwards after taking support at the trendline support placed at Rs 800. Further, it took support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level affirming bullishness.

Moreover, the RSI has also turned upwards after forming a positive reversal indicating that the downtrend is losing steam. Moreover, it has formed a positive reversal on the higher time frame charts suggesting more upside.

The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 840-850 for targets of Rs 900-930, keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 800.

The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.