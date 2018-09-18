Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 965: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Titan Company

We expect the Titan stock to remain volatile and mostly weak in the backdrop of the recent announcement by the government that it is looking at ways to curb import of ‘non-essential’ items. We do not expect RBI or the government to create disruptions of the kinds they did in 2013 (see Exhibits 1-2 for chronology of events, their impact on Titan’s stock price), which in hindsight did no material damage to Titan’s business-model but did severely impact stock performance in the interim. Ceteris parabus, any sharp fall in stock price on account of nervousness around government or RBI’s current account deficit control measures should be used as a buying opportunity - Titan’s intrinsic value would be impacted if and only if RBI’s restrictions (e.g. ban of gold on lease) stay till perpetuity; a temporary restriction for a year or two would not impact the intrinsic worth of Titan’s jewellery business, as per our workings. Additional import duty (10% currently), on the other hand, would simply be a pass-through and may affect buying sentiments for some time.

Outlook

The bigger factor to monitor, to us, would be how Titan’s growth outlook for FY19E and beyond unfolds - confidence of clocking 25% growth for the rest of FY19 seems to be ebbing in some way.

For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.