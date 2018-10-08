Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company

Titan’s stock price has witnessed a correction of ~13% since our last result update in the backdrop of speculation on an increase in import duty on gold, with the aim of narrowing current account deficit (CAD). However, the central government maintained status quo on gold import duty but increased duties on imported jewellery to 20% from 15% and on cut & polished diamonds to 7.5% from 5%. The hike on these products is unlikely to impact Titan, as most articles that go into manufacturing jewellery are sourced from domestic markets. Moreover, in the past couple of years Titan has revamped its business model by enhancing the share of gold procurement through exchange programmes from ~15% in FY13 to 40% in FY18, thus reducing its dependency on imports. We believe its business model has the inherent strength that would enable it to capitalise on larger opportunities like wedding jewellery (increase contribution from 35% in FY18 to 50% by FY23) thereby providing impetus to revenue and profit growth. We expect revenues and earnings to grow at a CAGR of 20% and 28%, respectively, in FY18-20E.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 950. We believe the recent stock correction offers a good entry point.

