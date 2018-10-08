App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated October 08, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company


Titan’s stock price has witnessed a correction of ~13% since our last result update in the backdrop of speculation on an increase in import duty on gold, with the aim of narrowing current account deficit (CAD). However, the central government maintained status quo on gold import duty but increased duties on imported jewellery to 20% from 15% and on cut & polished diamonds to 7.5% from 5%. The hike on these products is unlikely to impact Titan, as most articles that go into manufacturing jewellery are sourced from domestic markets. Moreover, in the past couple of years Titan has revamped its business model by enhancing the share of gold procurement through exchange programmes from ~15% in FY13 to 40% in FY18, thus reducing its dependency on imports. We believe its business model has the inherent strength that would enable it to capitalise on larger opportunities like wedding jewellery (increase contribution from 35% in FY18 to 50% by FY23) thereby providing impetus to revenue and profit growth. We expect revenues and earnings to grow at a CAGR of 20% and 28%, respectively, in FY18-20E.


Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 950. We believe the recent stock correction offers a good entry point.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 8, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Titan Company

