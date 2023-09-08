English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 3570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Titan Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3570 in its research report dated September 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    September 08, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

    In FY23, TTAN posted a strong performance across all business segments, driven by investments in supply chain, digital data, omni-channel capabilities, retail networks, and select international markets. The company reported overall revenue/profit growth of 40.9%/40.2% YoY to INR405.8b/INR32.7b. Over FY18-23, TTAN clocked impressive sales/PAT CAGRs of 20.3%/23.9%. Here are the key takeaways from the company’s FY23 annual report.

    Outlook

    Given its sub-10% market share in jewelry and the struggles of unorganized and other organized peers, we see a promising growth outlook for TTAN. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,570.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Titan Company - 08 -09 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Titan Company
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 11:55 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!