Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 3570: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

In FY23, TTAN posted a strong performance across all business segments, driven by investments in supply chain, digital data, omni-channel capabilities, retail networks, and select international markets. The company reported overall revenue/profit growth of 40.9%/40.2% YoY to INR405.8b/INR32.7b. Over FY18-23, TTAN clocked impressive sales/PAT CAGRs of 20.3%/23.9%. Here are the key takeaways from the company’s FY23 annual report.

Outlook

Given its sub-10% market share in jewelry and the struggles of unorganized and other organized peers, we see a promising growth outlook for TTAN. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,570.

Titan Company - 08 -09 - 2023 - moti