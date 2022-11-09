English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 3210: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Titan Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3210 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 09, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company


    TTAN’s robust business momentum continued in 2QFY23. The three-year Jewelry sales CAGR of 22-23% in recent quarters is extremely remarkable. The management indicated a healthy 17-19% growth in festive season demand across its key businesses in Oct’22. Its guidance on margin for subsequent quarters is relatively muted, given its outperformance in 2QFY23, as there will be: a) a lesser share of diamond inventory gains, b) lower proportion of studded Jewelry vis-à-vis 2QFY23, and c) additional investment in ad spends, especially in the Eyewear segment, to boost growth. As indicated in our detailed note of last week, TTAN has reported a far superior revenue and earnings growth metrics v/s other largecap Consumer plays in recent years. Its medium-term outlook is also attractive. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    The stock's near-term multiples appear expensive, but its long runway for profitable growth warrants premium multiples. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR3,210 per share (63x Sep'24E EPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Titan Company - 07-11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Titan Company
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:00 pm