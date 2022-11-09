Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 3210: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

TTAN’s robust business momentum continued in 2QFY23. The three-year Jewelry sales CAGR of 22-23% in recent quarters is extremely remarkable. The management indicated a healthy 17-19% growth in festive season demand across its key businesses in Oct’22. Its guidance on margin for subsequent quarters is relatively muted, given its outperformance in 2QFY23, as there will be: a) a lesser share of diamond inventory gains, b) lower proportion of studded Jewelry vis-à-vis 2QFY23, and c) additional investment in ad spends, especially in the Eyewear segment, to boost growth. As indicated in our detailed note of last week, TTAN has reported a far superior revenue and earnings growth metrics v/s other largecap Consumer plays in recent years. Its medium-term outlook is also attractive. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

The stock's near-term multiples appear expensive, but its long runway for profitable growth warrants premium multiples. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR3,210 per share (63x Sep'24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Titan Company - 07-11-2022 - moti