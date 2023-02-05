Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 3070: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

Titan Company (TTAN)’s 3QFY23 result was in line on sales front but lowerthan-estimated EBITDA margin (lower-than-usual domestic jewelry sales leading to reduced operating leverage) meant that EBITDA missed our estimate by ~11%. Base quarter EBITDA margin was the highest since 2QFY06 and hence, there was an unusually unfavorable base, which will not be the case going forward though. The three-year consolidated Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR remained robust at over 20% each in 3QFY23. Jewelry sales CAGR was robust too at ~23% in 3QFY23. The management indicated that there has been no impact of gold price increase in Jan’23 with the three-year CAGR trend in Jan’23 being even better than the corresponding number for 3QFY23.

Outlook

The ongoing urban discretionary slowdown does not seem to have hit the company’s customer base. TTAN has the best-in-class track record, better nearterm growth visibility than peers and the longer-term growth opportunity is also the best of breed, thus deserving high multiples. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR3,070 (premised on 55xFY25E EPS).

