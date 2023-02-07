English
    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 3030: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Titan Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3030 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    February 07, 2023
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company

    Titan has transformed itself from a watch maker to an enviable lifestyle company, with jewellery being the leading vertical (85% of revenues). Robust distribution network comprises 2500+ stores spread across 3.2+ mn sq ft. Titan has consistently displayed its ability to gain market share amid a tough industry scenario owing to its robust balance sheet (30%+ RoCE and cash & investments worth Rs 1600+ crore) and strong brand patronage.


    Outlook

    We continue to remain structurally positive on the stock as high growth visibility justifies premium valuations and maintain a BUY on the stock. We value Titan at Rs 3030 i.e. 62x P/E on average of FY24-25E EPS.