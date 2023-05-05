Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2950: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company

Titan Company (Titan’s) Q4FY2023 performance was broadly in line with expectation with consolidated revenues (excluding bullion sales) growing by 27% y-o-y and PAT growing by 30% y-o-y (EBIDTA margins stood at 10.5% lagging our as well as street’s expectations). Jewellery demand picked in the second half of April (after soft March and early April) and remained good in May due to wedding season. With good traction during in the festive/wedding season, the management expects double-digit growth to sustain in FY2024. Jewellery business’ margins to sustain at 12-13% while eyewear business margins to be at mid-teens, scale up in the emerging business to add to revenues and profitability. The stock trades at 60.3x/49.7x its FY2024E/25E EPS.



Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,950. It remains one of preferred picks in the discretionary space.

