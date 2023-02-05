Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2950: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company

Titan Company (Titan’s) Q3FY2023 was affected by lower-than-expected EBIDTA margins (declined by 276 bps y-o-y) to 11.6%, which led to a 10% y-o-y decrease in PAT. Revenue growth stood at 13%. Jewellery demand improved strongly in January 2023 and momentum is expected to sustain led by strong wedding season and higher traction from new customers. Watches and Eyecare divisions are likely to post double-digit revenue growth. Q3 was an aberration while EBIDTA margins in jewellery business would remain at 12-13%. Watches business’ margins would witness consistent improvement in the coming years. Focus remains on scaling up high-margin emerging business over the next three to four years.



Outlook

Stock has corrected by 17% in last two months and trades at 61.9x/52.5x/42.9x its FY2023E/24E/25E earnings. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with revised PT of Rs. 2,950.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More