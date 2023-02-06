Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2940 : Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Titan Company

TTAN’s adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was 6-9% below estimates, on weaker margins in TEAL subsidiary and intl. investments. Standalone margins were in line with our estimates. Jewelry segment saw UCP growth of 15% in Q3, led by 15-18% growth in Oct-22/Dec22, while Nov-22 saw relatively-weaker growth trends. Interestingly, Jan-23 has seen robust growth trends of >20% on 3Y CAGR basis which should drive Street’s earnings upgrades, in our view. Share of new buyers also rose, to ~49% of total buyers in Q3 vs. 46%/43% in Q2/Q1, pointing to market-share gains. On expected lines, Jewelry margins declined 170bps to 13% in Q3, due to focus on growth and a 100bps one-off in the base. TTAN maintained its near-term EBIT margin target of 12-13% for Jewelry, 13-14% for Watches and >15% for Eyewear. Given strong execution, we remain confident of the high-teens earnings trajectory continuing for TTAN in the medium term.

Outlook

The stock has corrected ~20% in the last 3 months which, in our view, is unwarranted. We maintain BUY on Titan, with Mar-24 TP of Rs2,940, based on 52x FY25 EPS. Stronger traction in the Taneira/Handbags/Intl. businesses remains a potential upside to estimates.



