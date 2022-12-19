Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2910: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

Growth across segments has begun well for TTAN to meet its five-year targets as announced during its Investor day in May’22 . Tanishq is performing extremely well. The management has deliberately taken a value focused approach, which is serving them well. Interestingly, it did not pass on the entire effective import duty increase of ~4.25% in Jul’22 to customers. In Jewelry, apart from Tanishq (core), there is a lot of excitement around Zoya (their luxury brand) and brands like CaratLane and Mia at lower price points (~INR25,000). Jewelry purchases in these brands are no longer occasion-led and annual demand can even be as high as five-to-six times. In Jewelry, despite a change in the geographical mix, the management said there is a good possibility that the proportion of Studded sales will be back to pre-COVID levels. Adoption of Studded is rising even within Wedding Jewelry. South India, where TTAN has made successful inroads in recent years, is a relatively lower Studded market. The proportion of Studded sales in South India is still healthy at 25-26% v/s early to mid-30 levels for the rest of India.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR2,910 (60x Sep’24 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE