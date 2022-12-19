Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2910: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company
Growth across segments has begun well for TTAN to meet its five-year targets as announced during its Investor day in May’22 . Tanishq is performing extremely well. The management has deliberately taken a value focused approach, which is serving them well. Interestingly, it did not pass on the entire effective import duty increase of ~4.25% in Jul’22 to customers. In Jewelry, apart from Tanishq (core), there is a lot of excitement around Zoya (their luxury brand) and brands like CaratLane and Mia at lower price points (~INR25,000). Jewelry purchases in these brands are no longer occasion-led and annual demand can even be as high as five-to-six times. In Jewelry, despite a change in the geographical mix, the management said there is a good possibility that the proportion of Studded sales will be back to pre-COVID levels. Adoption of Studded is rising even within Wedding Jewelry. South India, where TTAN has made successful inroads in recent years, is a relatively lower Studded market. The proportion of Studded sales in South India is still healthy at 25-26% v/s early to mid-30 levels for the rest of India.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR2,910 (60x Sep’24 EPS).
