Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2905: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

3Q results show disappointment in jewellery margins as one off impact of gains in studded business waned off. Jewellery business outlook remains robust with Golden Harvest scheme enrollments & gold exchange back to pre covid levels. We believe TTAN is well placed to capitalize on long term growth opportunities led by 1) jewellery share gains due to network expansion, regional thrust and hallmarking benefits 2) Omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear 3) new growth drivers like Caratlane, Titan Eye+, Taneira and 4) entry into high growth segments like wearables such as smart watches, over the head headphones and Truly Wireless earphones. Eyewear and CaratLane are have reached critical mass with 9MFY23 EBIT in Eyewear at Rs960mn while CaratLane reported profit of Rs1.14bn. TTAN currently trades at 51.2x/43.7x FY24/FY25E EPS with 18.4% EPS CAGR over FY23-25. Upgrade to Buy



Outlook

We upgrade the stock to BUY and increase our FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 1.5%/2.0%/2.0% and target price to Rs2905 (Rs2875 earlier) given strong underlying demand trends across divisions in Jan23 and ~17% correction from the peak.

