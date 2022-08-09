English
    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2900: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


    Titan delivered strong performance in Q1FY2023 with consolidated revenues growing by 2.7x driven by pent-up demand and strong sales on auspicious days; EBIDTA margins stood at 12.7% and PAT came at Rs. 790 crore versus Rs. 18 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Strong performance was driven by strong 3x sales growth in the jewellery business, 2.6x growth in the watches business and 2.8x growth in the eyecare business. Higher operating leverage sharply drove up margins across businesses. Jewellery business revenues to grow at 20% with higher ticket-size sales, expansion in stores and market share gains; EBIT margins of jewellery business to sustain at 12-13%. Eyecare business would maintain the profitable growth while watches business would maintain strong growth in the near term.



    Outlook


    Stock currently trades at 67.9x/53.7x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,900.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Titan Company
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:01 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.