Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2900: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company

Titan delivered strong performance in Q1FY2023 with consolidated revenues growing by 2.7x driven by pent-up demand and strong sales on auspicious days; EBIDTA margins stood at 12.7% and PAT came at Rs. 790 crore versus Rs. 18 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Strong performance was driven by strong 3x sales growth in the jewellery business, 2.6x growth in the watches business and 2.8x growth in the eyecare business. Higher operating leverage sharply drove up margins across businesses. Jewellery business revenues to grow at 20% with higher ticket-size sales, expansion in stores and market share gains; EBIT margins of jewellery business to sustain at 12-13%. Eyecare business would maintain the profitable growth while watches business would maintain strong growth in the near term.

Outlook

Stock currently trades at 67.9x/53.7x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,900.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Titan Company - 080822 - khan