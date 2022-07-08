English
    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2900: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated July 07, 2022.

    July 08, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


    Titan Company Limited’s (Titan) consolidated revenue grew by 3.0x y-o-y, close to Rs. 9,200 crore in Q1FY2023, driven by strong 3x sales growth in the jewellery business, 2.6x growth in the watches business, and 2.8x growth in the eyecare business. Jewellery business outperformed street’s expectation because of strong sales during the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, strong recovery in footfalls, and higher ticket purchases. The company reiterated strong growth outlook for its jewellery business in the medium term through its multi-pronged strategy of gaining shares in the wedding segment, improving reach in tier 2/3 towns, improving momentum behind gold exchange scheme, and improving penetration of Tanishq brand in international markets.



    Outlook


    The stock has corrected by ~20% from its recent high and is trading at 47x its FY2024E earnings with limited downside risk. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,900.

    At 14:50 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 2,136.20, up Rs 8.20, or 0.39 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,152.70 and an intraday low of Rs 2,110.55.

    It was trading with volumes of 69,334 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 65,888 shares, an increase of 5.23 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 5.69 percent or Rs 114.60 at Rs 2,128.00.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,767.55 and 52-week low Rs 1,661.85 on 21 March, 2022 and 20 July, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 22.81 percent below its 52-week high and 28.54 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 189,648.88 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 8, 2022 02:52 pm
