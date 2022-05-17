English
    Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 2900: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company


    Titan’s annual analyst conference outlined the company’s ambitious growth outlook for the next five years with an aim to achieve strong double-digit growth driven by strengthening core businesses and scale-up in the new ventures with efficient capital allocation. Management aims at growing jewellery business by 2.5x by FY27, watches to reach Rs. 10,000 crore business by FY26, scale-up in eyecare business while some of new ventures such as ethnic wear, bags and international business to cross Rs. 1,000 crore of revenues by FY27. Jewellery business’ margins will remain stable while a stark improvement is anticipated in margins of watches and eyecare businesses, which will consistently boost EBITDA margins. Scale-up in new ventures will also add-on to profitability.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy rating on Titan with an unchanged price target of Rs. 2,900. The stock trades at 64.3x/50.3x its FY2023/24E earnings. It remains among our top picks in the consumer discretionary space.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Titan Company
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:38 pm
