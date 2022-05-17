Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 2900: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company

Titan’s annual analyst conference outlined the company’s ambitious growth outlook for the next five years with an aim to achieve strong double-digit growth driven by strengthening core businesses and scale-up in the new ventures with efficient capital allocation. Management aims at growing jewellery business by 2.5x by FY27, watches to reach Rs. 10,000 crore business by FY26, scale-up in eyecare business while some of new ventures such as ethnic wear, bags and international business to cross Rs. 1,000 crore of revenues by FY27. Jewellery business’ margins will remain stable while a stark improvement is anticipated in margins of watches and eyecare businesses, which will consistently boost EBITDA margins. Scale-up in new ventures will also add-on to profitability.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on Titan with an unchanged price target of Rs. 2,900. The stock trades at 64.3x/50.3x its FY2023/24E earnings. It remains among our top picks in the consumer discretionary space.

