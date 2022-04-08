Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 2900: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Titan Company

Titan’s Q4FY2022 sales performance will be affected by multiple one-off factors such as 1) short-lived third wave impacting footfalls in January; 2) Higher gold prices leading to delayed purchases in fag end of quarter; and 3) bleak consumer sentiments in an uncertain environment. One-off factors along with high base of Q4FY2021 led to a 4% decline in jewellery sales in Q4FY2022. Watches and eyewear revenue grew by 12% and 5% y-o-y, respectively. We expect revenue to remain flat at the consolidated level (revenue declined by 3% on standalone level) in Q4. EBITDA margin to improve y-o-y due to better mix and expected to stand at 13-13.5% (200-250 bps expansion)., leading to PAT growth of 20%+ in Q4. Titan is optimistic about strong recovery in growth in Q1FY2023, supported by factors such as postponement of the wedding season and improved footfalls.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on the stock with a PT of Rs. 2,900.

At 17:30 Titan Company was quoting at Rs 2,514.50, up Rs 55.55, or 2.26 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,531.85 and an intraday low of Rs 2,459.00.

It was trading with volumes of 117,944 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 64,157 shares, an increase of 83.84 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.24 percent or Rs 82.30 at Rs 2,458.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,767.55 and 52-week low Rs 1,400.65 on 21 March, 2022 and 04 May, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.14 percent below its 52-week high and 79.52 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 223,233.83 crore.

