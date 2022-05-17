 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2900: Motilal Oswal

May 17, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Titan Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

The management is targeting 2.5x of FY22 sales (INR232.7b) by FY27, i.e. ~20% CAGR. It targets having over 600 Tanishq stores in 300 towns over the next three years (389 stores in Mar’22). This is in line with a similar five-year target it had set in FY18 and is on course to achieve. With ~88% share of consolidated revenue in FY22, jewelry is the key business driving TTAN’s revenue and earnings growth prospects over the medium term.  The management’s focus on operating leverage-led margin expansion is encouraging and more sustainable in the Jewelry segment, where TTAN has a long runway for growth with ~6% market share.

Expensive valuations in the near term will get burnt off by a rapid pace of growth. We maintain our Buy rating.

first published: May 17, 2022 07:38 am
