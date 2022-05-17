Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2900: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

The management is targeting 2.5x of FY22 sales (INR232.7b) by FY27, i.e. ~20% CAGR. It targets having over 600 Tanishq stores in 300 towns over the next three years (389 stores in Mar’22). This is in line with a similar five-year target it had set in FY18 and is on course to achieve. With ~88% share of consolidated revenue in FY22, jewelry is the key business driving TTAN’s revenue and earnings growth prospects over the medium term. The management’s focus on operating leverage-led margin expansion is encouraging and more sustainable in the Jewelry segment, where TTAN has a long runway for growth with ~6% market share.

Outlook

Expensive valuations in the near term will get burnt off by a rapid pace of growth. We maintain our Buy rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More