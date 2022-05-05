 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 2900: Motilal Oswal

May 05, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated May 03, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

TTAN’s 4QFY22 result was above our expectations, led by healthy sales growth in the non-jewelry segments. The management stated that growth in jewelry sales was strong in Apr’22, in line with its yearly targets. Its margin outlook is improving, with a higher proportion of studded jewelry (up 400bp YoY in 4QFY22), gradually moving towards pre-COVID levels. The opportunity for growth is immense in the jewelry industry, with Tanishq’s current market share below 10%. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

The stock’s near-term multiples appear expensive, but its long runway for profitable growth warrants premium multiples. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR2,900 per share (75x FY24E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 5, 2022 12:53 pm
