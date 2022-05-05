Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 2900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company
TTAN’s 4QFY22 result was above our expectations, led by healthy sales growth in the non-jewelry segments. The management stated that growth in jewelry sales was strong in Apr’22, in line with its yearly targets. Its margin outlook is improving, with a higher proportion of studded jewelry (up 400bp YoY in 4QFY22), gradually moving towards pre-COVID levels. The opportunity for growth is immense in the jewelry industry, with Tanishq’s current market share below 10%. We maintain our Buy rating.
Outlook
The stock’s near-term multiples appear expensive, but its long runway for profitable growth warrants premium multiples. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR2,900 per share (75x FY24E EPS).
