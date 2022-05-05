Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 2900: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

TTAN’s 4QFY22 result was above our expectations, led by healthy sales growth in the non-jewelry segments. The management stated that growth in jewelry sales was strong in Apr’22, in line with its yearly targets. Its margin outlook is improving, with a higher proportion of studded jewelry (up 400bp YoY in 4QFY22), gradually moving towards pre-COVID levels. The opportunity for growth is immense in the jewelry industry, with Tanishq’s current market share below 10%. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

The stock’s near-term multiples appear expensive, but its long runway for profitable growth warrants premium multiples. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR2,900 per share (75x FY24E EPS).

