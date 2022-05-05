English
    Buy Titan Company: target of Rs 2900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated May 03, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company


    TTAN’s 4QFY22 result was above our expectations, led by healthy sales growth in the non-jewelry segments. The management stated that growth in jewelry sales was strong in Apr’22, in line with its yearly targets. Its margin outlook is improving, with a higher proportion of studded jewelry (up 400bp YoY in 4QFY22), gradually moving towards pre-COVID levels. The opportunity for growth is immense in the jewelry industry, with Tanishq’s current market share below 10%. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    The stock’s near-term multiples appear expensive, but its long runway for profitable growth warrants premium multiples. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR2,900 per share (75x FY24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Titan Company
    first published: May 5, 2022 12:53 pm
