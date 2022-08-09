 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Titan Company target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 09, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company

Titan has transformed itself from a watch maker to an enviable lifestyle company, with jewellery being the leading vertical (85% of revenues). Robust distribution network comprises 2300+ stores spread across 2.9+ mn sq ft. • Titan has consistently displayed its ability to gain market share amid a tough industry scenario owing to its robust balance sheet (30%+ RoCE and cash & investments worth Rs 1500+ crore) and strong brand patronage.

Outlook

We continue to remain structurally positive on the stock as high growth visibility justifies premium valuations and maintain BUY on the stock. We value Titan at Rs 2800 i.e. 66x FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Titan Company - 080822 - ic

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Titan Company
first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:42 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.