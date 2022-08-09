Buy Titan Company target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company

Titan has transformed itself from a watch maker to an enviable lifestyle company, with jewellery being the leading vertical (85% of revenues). Robust distribution network comprises 2300+ stores spread across 2.9+ mn sq ft. • Titan has consistently displayed its ability to gain market share amid a tough industry scenario owing to its robust balance sheet (30%+ RoCE and cash & investments worth Rs 1500+ crore) and strong brand patronage.



Outlook

We continue to remain structurally positive on the stock as high growth visibility justifies premium valuations and maintain BUY on the stock. We value Titan at Rs 2800 i.e. 66x FY24E EPS.

