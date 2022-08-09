English
    Buy Titan Company target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Titan Company


    Titan has transformed itself from a watch maker to an enviable lifestyle company, with jewellery being the leading vertical (85% of revenues). Robust distribution network comprises 2300+ stores spread across 2.9+ mn sq ft. • Titan has consistently displayed its ability to gain market share amid a tough industry scenario owing to its robust balance sheet (30%+ RoCE and cash & investments worth Rs 1500+ crore) and strong brand patronage.



    Outlook


    We continue to remain structurally positive on the stock as high growth visibility justifies premium valuations and maintain BUY on the stock. We value Titan at Rs 2800 i.e. 66x FY24E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Titan Company - 080822 - ic

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:42 pm
