    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2701: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Titan Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2701 in its research report dated May 03, 2022.

    May 04, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company


    We cut FY23/24 EPS estimates by 5.9%/4% and reiterate BUY with DCF based target price of Rs2,701 (earlier Rs2,754). TTAN reported a relatively weaker set of numbers on the back of 1) volatility in gold prices (wedding category saw degrowth 9% YoY) 2) store lockdowns in January due to Omicron scare. 3) weak growth across categories as Rs1.3bn inventory gains in diamond were more than offset by Rs510mn of VRS and Rs720mn of ex gratia to employees. We believe TTAN is well placed to capitalize on long term growth opportunities led by 1) jewellery share gains due to network expansion, regional thrust and hallmarking benefits 2) Omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear 3) new growth drivers like Caratlane, Titan Eye+, Taneira and 4) entry into high growth segments like wearables such as smart watches, over the head headphones and Truly Wireless earphones. We estimate 25.3% PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and remain positive given structural story on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee based model and strong brand.



    Outlook


    However, valuations at 64.3x FY24 leave little room for re-rating. Reiterate BUY with DCF based TP of Rs 2,701 (Rs 2,754 earlier), with moderate returns in near term.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Titan Company
    first published: May 4, 2022 09:35 pm
