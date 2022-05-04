Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2701: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company

We cut FY23/24 EPS estimates by 5.9%/4% and reiterate BUY with DCF based target price of Rs2,701 (earlier Rs2,754). TTAN reported a relatively weaker set of numbers on the back of 1) volatility in gold prices (wedding category saw degrowth 9% YoY) 2) store lockdowns in January due to Omicron scare. 3) weak growth across categories as Rs1.3bn inventory gains in diamond were more than offset by Rs510mn of VRS and Rs720mn of ex gratia to employees. We believe TTAN is well placed to capitalize on long term growth opportunities led by 1) jewellery share gains due to network expansion, regional thrust and hallmarking benefits 2) Omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear 3) new growth drivers like Caratlane, Titan Eye+, Taneira and 4) entry into high growth segments like wearables such as smart watches, over the head headphones and Truly Wireless earphones. We estimate 25.3% PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and remain positive given structural story on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee based model and strong brand.

Outlook

However, valuations at 64.3x FY24 leave little room for re-rating. Reiterate BUY with DCF based TP of Rs 2,701 (Rs 2,754 earlier), with moderate returns in near term.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More