Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2670: Motilal Oswal

TTAN’s 1QFY23 result, though strong (three-year jewelry sales CAGR of 23% - the best among Consumer companies), was below our estimates. The management said gold prices have remained stable and that there has been no adverse impact on Jewelry demand so far. This was contrary to our fears that the hike in gold import duty on 1st Jul’22 will increase domestic gold prices and therefore affect demand. As a result, there has only been a minor correction in our FY23 operating profit forecast, despite the miss in 1QFY23 v/s our estimate. While the management expects margin in the Jewelry business to remain in the 12-13% range, it stated that the healthy margin improvement in Watches and Wearables (13% EBIT margin) and Eye Care (~15% EBIT margin) is likely to sustain. This implies that these segments will no longer remain margin dilutive as feared.

The stock’s near-term multiples appear expensive, but its long runway for profitable growth warrants premium multiples. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR2,670 per share (60x Jun’24E EPS).

