English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 2670: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Titan Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2670 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company


    TTAN’s 1QFY23 result, though strong (three-year jewelry sales CAGR of 23% - the best among Consumer companies), was below our estimates. The management said gold prices have remained stable and that there has been no adverse impact on Jewelry demand so far. This was contrary to our fears that the hike in gold import duty on 1st Jul’22 will increase domestic gold prices and therefore affect demand. As a result, there has only been a minor correction in our FY23 operating profit forecast, despite the miss in 1QFY23 v/s our estimate. While the management expects margin in the Jewelry business to remain in the 12-13% range, it stated that the healthy margin improvement in Watches and Wearables (13% EBIT margin) and Eye Care (~15% EBIT margin) is likely to sustain. This implies that these segments will no longer remain margin dilutive as feared.


    Outlook


    The stock’s near-term multiples appear expensive, but its long runway for profitable growth warrants premium multiples. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR2,670 per share (60x Jun’24E EPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Titan Company - 080822 -moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Titan Company
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.