Buy Titan company; target of Rs 2530: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's report on Titan company

Titan’s Q1FY23 business update suggests a robust 3-Yr consolidated revenue CAGR of 22%. The Jewelry division (ex-bullion) saw a strong 3-Yr revenue CAGR of 23% (vs. 18-21% CAGR in last three quarters) and eyewear posted a decent 7.5% CAGR, while watches saw a meagre ~2% CAGR. Caratlane also maintained its strong growth trajectory with a ~55% CAGR. Titan accelerated network expansion with the addition of 125 net stores across segments (vs. ~100 in Q3/Q4FY22), with 39/56 additions in watches and eyewear segments. In our view, a strong Q1 should drive an upgrade to consensus estimates. However, we do not see material changes to our estimates given near-term volatilities due to a recent customs duty increase and higher inflation.



Outlook

We currently have a Buy rating on TTAN with a TP of Rs2,530 (51x Jun’24E EPS).

More Info

At 16:01 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 2,128.00, up Rs 114.60, or 5.69 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,170.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,102.70.

It was trading with volumes of 202,919 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 60,046 shares, an increase of 237.94 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.21 percent or Rs 62.70 at Rs 2,013.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,767.55 and 52-week low Rs 1,661.85 on 21 March, 2022 and 20 July, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.11 percent below its 52-week high and 28.05 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 188,920.89 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Titan Company - 070722 - emkay